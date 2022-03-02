Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian Vice President confirms Tehran's support to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-02T11:38:06+0000
Iranian Vice President confirms Tehran's support to Iraq

Shafaq News/ During his visit to Iraq, the Iranian Vice President and head of Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, met with the Iraqi President Barham Salih and Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Presidency, the top Iranian official conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Saleh, who, in turn, sent greetings to Raisi.

Both sides discussed the "close ties between the two neighboring countries, and stressed the need to boost relations and exchange experiences in various sectors as well as activate the concluded understandings and agreements."

Later, Ghazizadeh met with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, in the presence of the Iraqi head of the Martyrs Foundation, Abdul Ilah al-Naeli.

They discussed "the joint memorandum of understanding that includes mechanisms of cooperation and partnership between the two countries in the issue of martyrs, victims and their families."

Al-Halbousi affirmed that the Iraqi Parliament supports the "memorandum of understanding and the work of the Martyrs Foundation and all steps that serve this case and guarantee the rights of martyrs."

For his part, the Iranian Vice President congratulated Al-Halbousi for assuming his position for the next session, conveying the greetings of the Iranian President and Shura Council Speaker Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf.

He also delivers Al-Halbousi an official invitation to visit Iran.

Ghazizadeh said that Iran supports Iraq in various fields and seeks to enhance cooperation between the two countries to "serve the interests of the two friendly people."

related

President Salih: terrorists involved in ISIS attacks shall be brought to Justice

Date: 2021-10-28 15:00:22
President Salih: terrorists involved in ISIS attacks shall be brought to Justice

Barham Salih calls for establishing a new political contract

Date: 2022-02-05 09:35:15
Barham Salih calls for establishing a new political contract

Barham Salih: a letter of thanks to the security forces in Shilan's case

Date: 2020-09-20 13:19:25
Barham Salih: a letter of thanks to the security forces in Shilan's case

Salih holds an extensive meeting to discuss the act on recovering stolen public assets

Date: 2021-06-02 12:51:35
Salih holds an extensive meeting to discuss the act on recovering stolen public assets

Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-17 20:42:47
Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

President Salih introduces a New Penal Code

Date: 2021-08-18 14:43:11
President Salih introduces a New Penal Code

Baghdad to send Kurdistan’s salaries within 48 hours

Date: 2020-12-12 15:46:37
Baghdad to send Kurdistan’s salaries within 48 hours

Salih ratifies a decree on the Legislative elections date

Date: 2021-04-12 15:50:27
Salih ratifies a decree on the Legislative elections date