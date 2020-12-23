Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander visits Iraq

Shafaq News / commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Ismail Qaani visited the Iraqi capital, Baghdad in the recent hours. An informed source said on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Qaani met with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and has denied any involvement in the Rockets attack on the US embassy."

The source added that Qaani also distanced the Iran-backed factions from those recent attacks in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

This is the third visit of Qaani to Baghdad since he assumed his position.

Last November, Qaani visited Baghdad, after the return of the missile attacks that targeted the heavily fortified Green Zone.

At least Eight Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, Iraqi security media cell said on Sunday.

A US anti-rocket system (C-RAM) diverted two of the rockets, said a security official to Shafaq News Agency.

The United States usually blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s PMF deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.