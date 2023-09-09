Iranian President expresses gratitude to Iraq for Arbaeen hospitality in call with Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, received a call on Saturday from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to a statement from Al Sudani's office.

During the call, President Raisi expressed gratitude to Iraq, its people, and government for their hospitality and care extended to pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein. He lauded the exceptional efforts made at all levels and saw them as further evidence of Iraq's stability and its commitment to national development, symbolizing a message of love and peace from Iraq to the world.

In response, Al Sudani stressed that the hospitality and care provided to Arbaeen pilgrims are a recurring testament to the commitment of Iraqis to the virtues and noble values upheld by the Prophet's family.

The call also emphasized the importance of bilateral relations and their role in promoting regional stability, as well as the cultural and religious connections between the two nations. It highlighted Iraq's capacity to foster understanding and enhance cooperation among regional countries, according to the statement.