Iranian President Raisi discusses regional developments and Gaza crisis with Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ In a phone call today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamad Shia Al-Sudani and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi discussed the current regional and international developments.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the “two leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, a consequence of the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people by Zionist forces.

During the call, both sides emphasized the critical need for the international community to take decisive action against the “severe violations targeting civilians in the occupied territories.”

They underscored the urgency of “lifting the unjust siege on Gaza City” and stressed the necessity of establishing safe civilian passages. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of facilitating the swift passage of essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, highlighting the urgent nature of this assistance.