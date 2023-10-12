Iranian MoFA to conducts brief visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, is set to undertake a "brief" official visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, as reported by a source familiar with the matter to Shafaq News Agency.
During the upcoming hours, Amir Abdollahian will engage in a concise official visit aimed at overseeing the implementation of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran.
This visit will also encompass discussions aimed at harmonizing the positions of Baghdad and Tehran concerning the developments in Palestine.
Furthermore, the High Committee responsible for implementing the Joint Security Agreement with Iran confirmed in September that it had successfully completed the evacuation of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and parties opposing the Tehran regime from their locations in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), in preparation to their consideration as refugees.
It is noteworthy that on September 19, the deadline stipulated in the joint security agreement between Iraq and Iran, which mandated the disarmament of Kurdish opposition groups and parties opposed to the Iranian regime in KRI, came to an end. Iranian officials had previously issued warnings that they might resort to targeting these groups, as they have done in the past.