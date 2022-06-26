Report

Iranian MoF: Tehran supports the reopening of embassies in Iran and Saudi Arabia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-26T21:14:39+0000
Iranian MoF: Tehran supports the reopening of embassies in Iran and Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed that his country supports the reopening of embassies in Iran and Saudi Arabia, INA reported.

Abdollahian said in a press conference that, "Tehran supports the reopening of embassies in Iran and Saudi Arabia," noting that "there are many common interests between Iran and Egypt and strengthening relations between them will benefit the region."

"Tehran supports the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen and the end of the siege," the statement added.

For its part, Fars News agency quoted Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saying that his country is committed to developing bilateral relations with Tehran.

