Iranian Minister: we have hundreds of documents proving US violations of Iraq's sovereignty

Shafaq News / Iranian Security Minister, Mahmoud Alawi, announced that his country possesses documents consisting of hundreds of pages condemning the US for practicing terrorism and violating sovereignty in Iraq.

Alawi said in a statement he made to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to the grave of the commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, "all documents proving the violation of the national sovereignty of another country are available, and more than a thousand pages have been collected from legal work in this field."

He added, "The Ministry of Security, in cooperation with other agencies, has organized and prepared a file to be presented in legal and international forums."

"It is remarkable that they are committing their terrorist act, violating the sovereignty of a state, and crushing human rights that they boast about."