Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad calls for global unity against Israel's actions in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Al Sadegh, on Wednesday called on the world to stand united against Israel, considering the ongoing events in Gaza as war crimes against Palestinians.

Sadegh told Shafaq News, "What is happening in Gaza is a major calamity. The world should unite to restrain the Zionist entity, which has not adhered to international agreements and is committing war crimes."

The Iranian diplomat urged the global community to take action and called for bringing Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, to international courts for his war crimes against civilians.

" The entire region is currently inflamed, and every country can determine its position on what is happening in Gaza." Sadegh reaffirmed Iran's clear stance and unrelenting support for the Palestinian cause.