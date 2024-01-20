Iranian Ambassador emphasizes solving challenges through dialogue

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kadhim Al Sadiq, affirmed to the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, that all challenges can be addressed through understanding and dialogue.

According to a statement from Al-Araji's office, "Al-Araji reviewed with the Iranian Ambassador the overall political and security situations in the region, in addition to discussing the enhancement of relations between the two neighboring countries and emphasizing the resolution of all challenges through dialogue."

The statement further highlighted the "depth of the relation between the two countries and peoples, emphasizing the importance of developing and enhancing that historical relation and respecting the sovereignty of both countries, serving common interests and achieving stability in the region."