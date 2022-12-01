Iranian Ambassador calls the UN to support Iraq in improving regional security

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq, met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

According to IRNA Agency, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and stressed the need to support the new Iraqi government headed by Muhamad S. Al-Sudani.

They also welcomed Baghdad's continued efforts to expand regional dialogues.

Hennis-Plasschaert described Iran-Iraq cooperation as positive in strengthening regional stability.

In turn, Al-e-Sadeq praised Al-Sudani's recent visit to Iran, considering it "pivotal."

The Iraqi diplomat called for a more significant role of the United Nations in supporting the Iraqi government's efforts to boost the regional security situation.