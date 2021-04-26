Report

Iran will reject any behavior that threats Iraq’s security, Iran’s Foreign Minister says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T17:30:59+0000
Iran will reject any behavior that threats Iraq’s security, Iran’s Foreign Minister says
Shafaq News / Iran’s Foreign Minister, Muhammad Javad Zarif expressed on Monday, that Iran country's rejects any "act or behavior" that negatively affects Iraq’s security.

Zarif stressed during his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi the important role played by the Iraqi government and its head at the level of the relationship between the two countries and dealing with regional files and adopting the policy of dialogue for establishing the security, stability and peace in the region.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi affirmed "the necessity of communication between officials of the two countries, in light of the rapid developments taking place in the region and the world, which require the continuation of dialogue among the countries of the region."

According to the statement by Al-Kadhimi’s office, the two parties discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the trade exchange, the financial obligations, as well as the cooperation in confronting common security threats and terrorism.

