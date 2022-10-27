Report

Iran welcomes the approval of the Iraqi government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-27T21:01:12+0000
Iran welcomes the approval of the Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Kadhim Al Sadeq, congratulated Iraq for confirming the new government wishing "luck and success in serving the Iraqis."

"Iran has been and will remain supportive of the path of democracy in Iraq and extends the hand of brotherhood to the (Iraqi) government to strengthen the strategic relationship between the two neighboring countries." The Ambassador said.

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament voted by an absolute majority for the ministerial program and cabinet of Al-Sudani.

In his government agenda submitted earlier to parliament, Al Sudani said he was forming "a coalition government based on the national partnership principle."

The Prime Minister "promised" the Iraqis to exert "all possible efforts to succeed in addressing the challenges."

