Iran "welcomes" dialogue with the KSA, Ministry spokesman says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-19T11:38:03+0000
Iran "welcomes" dialogue with the KSA, Ministry spokesman says

Shafaq News / Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzade, said on Monday that Tehran welcomed dialogue with Saudi Arabia, as it in the interest of both countries.

In a press conference, Khtabizadeh confirmed the reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia have started talks with the mediation of Iraq, noting that there have been contradictory statements.

The two countries cut diplomatic ties in 2016 and are in the middle of several proxy wars.

However, the Financial Times newspapers reported that Saudi and Iranian officials held talks in Iraq in an attempt to ease tension between the two countries, as Washington sought to revive the nuclear agreement concluded with Iran in 2015.

The meeting, which took place in Iraq, touched on the situation in Yemen, where a military coalition led by Riyadh is fighting the Houthi movement allied with Iran.

