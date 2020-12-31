Iran updates its list of individuals involved in the assassination of Soleimani

Shafaq News/Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, said on Sunday that the list of individuals involved in the assassination of Soleimani has been updated from 45 to 48.

Iran’s Judiciary has added new names to the list of individuals involved in the January assassination, Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added the Judiciary has stepped up efforts to prosecute the individuals who ordered and perpetrated the criminal act, adding that six countries have been given warrants from Iran’s Judiciary so far for the arrest of the culprits.

In the same context, Prosecutor-General of Tehran Ali Alqasi Mehr announced that Iran has given judicial representation to 6 countries to pursue the case with the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“We have given Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait judicial representation to pursue the case,” Alqasi Mehr said.

He added that 45 Americans suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack have also been identified and rulings have been issued for them to be prosecuted internationally.

Soleimani, 62, killed on 2018 by the US forces in Iraq, was Iran’s pre-eminent military leader - head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s spreading influence in the Middle East.