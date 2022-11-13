Iran to inaugurate new border crossing without Iraq's approval

Shafaq News / An official source in Diyala revealed on Sunday that Iran has completed the first phase of inaugurating a new border crossing with Iraq through the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian side has established a square and brought caravans near the location of the Korsneq border crossing (113 km east of Baquba) that was not approved by Iraq.

He added that the Iranian law allows governors to establish new border crossings with neighboring countries, but it is not the case in Iraq.

The source revealed that smuggling and illegal commercial exchange operations are taking place in the area, which caused conflicts between groups controlling the border crossings in Diyala, one of which occurred yesterday and resulted in the death of three people.