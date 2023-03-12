Iran thanks Iraq for its role in facilitating the Tehran-Riyadh rapprochement

Shafaq News/ Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, has thanked Iraq for its role in bringing the Tehran-Riyadh agreement to light.

Prime Minister al-Sudani on Sunday evening received Al-Sadegh for talks on developing the bilateral relations between their respective countries.

Al-Sudani laid emphasis on "Iraq's poised Attitude and its unwavering support to dialogue in a bid to achieve regional stability and sustainable development for all the friendly nations."

The Iranian ambassador expressed appreciation for Iraq's efforts to help converge the views and facilitate the current understanding between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.