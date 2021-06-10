Iran supports a strong and unified Iraq, official says

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh, announced on Thursday the results of his visit to Baghdad .

“Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Culture Minister Hassan Nadhem, my colleagues at foreign ministry and other friends of the brotherly Republic of Iraq.” He said on Twitter.

“Agreed to enhance civilizational ties and cultural, media and art exchanges.” The spokesperson added.

Khatibzadeh confirmed that Iran supports a “stable, unified and strong Iraq.”