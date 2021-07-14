Iran's top spy to arrive in Baghdad in an unannounced visit

Shafaq News/ Iran's Minister of Intelligence arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday, in an unannounced visit, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Muhammad Alawi landed in Baghdad in an announced visit. He will hold meetings with Iraq's President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halboosi, and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

"The Iranian Minister will also convene with Iraqi political leaders and paramilitary commanders," the source reported.