Shafaq News/ Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, headed to Damascus on Sunday on his first official visit to the Syrian capital.

"Amirabdollahian will meet with Syrian government officials during the visit to Damascus," Iranian state media said.

The Iranian delegation will travel to Syria from Iraq, where Amirabdollahian took part in Baghdad's Cooperation and Partnership Conference on Saturday.