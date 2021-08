Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian commented, on Monday, on the controversy over his standing in the wrong location while taking a memorial photo of the participants in the Baghdad conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

Following the protocol, Presidents lined up in the first row while the foreign ministers stand in the second row.

The Iranian foreign minister did not stand in his position. Instead, he stood in the first row between the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a statement to Iranian state television, Amir-Abdullahian said, "I think I stood in the position that is suitable for Iran and the representative of the Islamic Republic."