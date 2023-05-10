Iran's energy minister arrives in Baghdad for gas talks

Shafaq News/ Iranian Oil Minister, Javad Owji, on Wednesday arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for an official visit to discuss natural gas supplies to Iraq's beleaguered electricity grid.

The Iranian minister was received by his Iraqi counterpart, Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil, according to a statement issued the latter's bureau today.

For decades, Iraq has grappled with a chronic power shortage, exacerbated by consecutive wars and sanctions, which has led to recurrent power outages, especially during the sweltering summer months when temperatures can soar up to 50 degrees Celsius. The persistent power crisis has fueled long-standing grievances among Iraqi citizens.

As part of an endeavor to alleviate the electricity deficit, Iraq has been engaged in negotiations with Gulf countries, primarily Saudi Arabia, to import electricity through the interconnection of their respective power grids. This marks a notable shift in policy, as Iraq had previously relied solely on Iran for imports of 1,200 megawatts, as well as natural gas to fuel its domestic power plants.

In addition to exploring opportunities with Gulf nations, Baghdad is seeking to import electricity from Jordan and Turkey in a concerted effort to bridge the power gap until the construction of power plants capable of meeting the local demand.

By diversifying its electricity sources, Iraq aims to achieve greater energy security and resilience in the face of persistent challenges.