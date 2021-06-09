Iran’s commander of the Quds Force arrives in the Iraqi capital

Shafaq News/ A source said on Wednesday, the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Ismail Qaani arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Qaani will hold meetings with governmental and political parties and armed Shiite factions for discussing the situation on the Iraqi arena, especially after the recent escalation between the government and the factions."

The tension rose in Baghdad lately after a competent Iraqi security force, by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, put into effect an arrest warrant against the PMF’ commander of Al-Anbar Operations in accordance with Article 4 terrorism and based on complaints against him.

As a result, military vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad.

Four brigades from the PMF, in addition to a security force affiliated with it, encircled sites inside the Green Zone, including the residences of PM Al-Kadhimi, Maj. Gen. Abu Ragheef, and the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Later, PMF withdrew its members out of the area.

In December 2020’s visit, the Iranian top commander met with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and has denied any involvement in the Rockets attack on the US embassy."

The source added that Qaani also distanced the Iran-backed factions from those recent attacks in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

It is noteworthy that this is a quarter of Qaani's visit to Baghdad since he assumed the position of commander of the Iranian Quds Force, succeeding the prominent General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US air strike near Baghdad International Airport early last year.