Iran's attack on : Iraqi Parliament to host the Kurdish Minister of Interior

Shafaq News/ The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakim Al-Zamili, said that the Parliament would host Kurdish security leaders and Minister of Interior, to discuss the Iranian attack on Erbil Governorate.

In a joint press conference with the Kurdish Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed in Erbil, Al-Zamili said, "We had queries, some of which were answered, and certainly we will investigate into the incident to find out the causes and circumstances."

"We (In the Iraqi Parliament) may host security and intelligence officials from Kurdistan, or our brother, the Kurdish Minister of Interior who expressed readiness to cooperate and provide us full information about the attack."

Earlier today, a delegation from the Iraqi Parliament arrived in Erbil to check the damages of the Iranian missile attack.

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hakim Al-Zamili, Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah, and several deputies.

The delegation visited the bombardment sites where Al-Zamili expressed the Iraqi Parliament's rejection of "such attacks targeting Iraqi territory," stressing, "there is a quad alliance consisting of Iraq, Iran, Russia, and Syria to exchange intelligence and military information. Therefore, information should have been checked before launching this attack."

"Iraq will not be a site for conflicts, and neighboring countries should respect the sovereignty of Iraq… we will have a position in Parliament regarding the bombing." He said.

After the delegation's tour on the sites of the attack, Al-Zamili said, "We are sure that the house belongs to an Iraqi family, and we as a parliamentary investigation committee would reveal only the facts."

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless."

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.