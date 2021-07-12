Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Top UN envoy confirm support to Iraqi elections

Shafaq News / Iran’s ambassador to Iraq met, on Sunday, evening with Jeanine Hennis- Plasschaert, Special Representative of the United Nations in Iraq.

IRNA News Agency quoted Ambassador Iraj Masjedi saying he and the top UN envoy discussed a number of "Iran issues” and the situation in Iraq, especially the upcoming Iraqi elections.

Masjedi said Special Representative asked about the Iranian presidential elections and formation of a new government.

He added that they discussed "the relations between the new Iranian government headed by President Ibrahim Raisi and Iraq," adding, "We confirmed that the relations will continue and will even be strengthened."

Masjedi confirms that "Iran supports Iraq's security and holding the upcoming elections on time."

"The voice of the Iraqi people will lead to forming the new parliament and then the government. Of course, Iran supports the voice of the (Iraqi) people and urges the establishment of security and stability in this country." He said.

Masjedi pointed out that "his talks with Plasschaert focused on the necessity of cooperation with the Iraqi Government to holding the Iraqi elections as scheduled (October 2021)," stressing that "the voice of the (Iraqi) people is decisive in the elections and others should not interfere."

"Iran has always supported the elections in Iraq and offered the necessary cooperation, therefore what will result from the voice of the people will certainly enjoy the support of Iran."