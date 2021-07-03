Iran's UN Ambassador refutes US accusations about the attacks in Iraq, Syria

Shafaq News/ Iran rejected accusations made by the US ambassador to the United Nations with regard to recent attacks in Syria and Iraq.

“Iran condemns, in the strongest terms, such unlawful acts which violate the sovereignty of two regional countries,” Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote in his letter to UN Security Council President Nicolas de Riviere.

“I am writing to you regarding the letter dated 29 June 2021 from the Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2021/614), in which, once again, unsubstantiated allegations were levelled against the Islamic Republic of Iran on supporting the so-called militia groups in Iraq,” the letter reads.

“On several occasions in the past, including in my letters to the President of the Security Council (S/2020/81 and S/2021/257), I have made it crystal clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been involved, directly or indirectly, in any armed attack by any entity or individual against United States personnel or facilities in Iraq,” Iranian diplomat said.

“Any claim to attribute to Iran, explicitly or implicitly, any attack carried out against American personnel or facilities in Iraq is factually wrong and void of the minimum requirements of authenticity and reliability, thus completely baseless. Accordingly, we firmly reject such allegations and consider them legally null and void,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the extremely arbitrary interpretation of Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations by the United States in justification of its unlawful military strike, on 27 June 2021, against two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq,” Takht Ravanchi noted.

“The argument of the United States that such attacks were conducted to deter the Islamic Republic of Iran and the so-called Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel or facilities, has no factual or legal ground, as it is founded on mere fabrication as well as arbitrary interpretation of Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations,” he said.

“The attacks by the United States are conducted in flagrant violation of international law, particularly Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, he added.

Iranian envoy added, “The recent attempt by the United States to accuse others in the region to cover up its own irresponsible and destabilizing activities or distract attentions from its unlawful and yet adventuristic military practices in the region will doom to fail.”