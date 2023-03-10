Iran's Shmakhani thanks Iraq for its essential role in normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received a call from Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Gen. Ali Shamkhani, thanking Iraq for mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, Tehran and Riyadh conducted multiple talks in Baghdad and discussed many files.

Today, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility.

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials.

Shamkhani, currently in the Chinese capital, thanked Iraq for"its role in the negotiations," which contributed to reaching a new agreement between the two countries."

Concerning the agreement, Shamkhani stressed that it would boost harmony among Islamic countries, reflect positively on the security and stability of the region, and provide more opportunities for development and prosperity.

According to the new deal, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China. "The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs," it said.

They also agreed to re-activate a 2001 security cooperation accord and another earlier pact on trade, economy, and investment.

Friday's agreement, signed by Iran's Shamkhani and Saudi Arabia's national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.