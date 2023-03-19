Iran's Shamkhani visits Baghdad to discuss border security

Shafaq News / The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit, according to a source at the Iranian embassy in Baghdad who spoke to Shafaq News Agency.

Shamkhani is accompanied by the head of the Iranian central bank and officials from the Iranian foreign ministry.

During the visit, Shamkhani is expected to discuss the security of the border regions between Iran and Iraq, especially the western border connected to the Kurdistan region, and sign a memorandum of understanding on the matter.

A source in the Iraqi government had previously stated that the purpose of Shamkhani's visit was to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding border security between the two countries.

Additionally, Shamkhani will participate in the Baghdad International Dialogue conference, attended by security officials from Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.