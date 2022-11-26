Iran's Raisi invites al-Sudani to visit Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has invited Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani to visit Tehran.

According to an official readout by his office, al-Sudani received Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kadhim Al Sadiq, in Baghdad this morning, Saturday.

The diplomat conveyed Raisi's invitation and discussed with al-Sudani the bilateral ties between their respective countries.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon a spectrum of issues of mutual interest, laying emphasis on ramping up the Baghdad-Tehran cooperation in the security file in a bid to promote regional security and the interests of both countries.