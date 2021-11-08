Iran's Qaani rejects the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi, calls to accept the results of the elections-Source

Shafaq News/ During his unannounced visit to Baghdad, the Iranian Commander of the Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, expressed his rejection of the attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Qaani met with the Iraqi Prime Minister and confirmed his total rejection of the assassination attempt.

He added that the Iranian Commander informed Al-Kadhimi that Tehran was "not aware of this operation, and did not know the party behind it."

Qaani also expressed Tehran's readiness to participate in the investigation.

The source pointed out that Qaani met with the leaders of the prominent Iraqi factions and refused any escalation against the Iraqi government, calling them to accept the results of the elections and work to "unify the Shiite political position for the next stage."

According to the source, the brief meeting was conducted in a tense atmosphere.

On Monday, Iran's Commander of the Quds Force General Ismail Qaani arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an unannounced visit.

The Iranian Leader's visit comes a day after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed from Baghdad's armed drone assassination attempt.

Some of Al-Kadhimi's guards outside his residence in the heavily-fortified Green Zone were wounded.

Many countries and international bodies condemned the attack.

No one claimed responsibility.