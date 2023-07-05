Iran's Qaani Acknowledges Country's Influence in Iraq, Considers "Train of Influence"

Shafaq News/ Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, openly acknowledged Iran's significant influence in Iraq and discussed new steps in what he described as the "train of influence."

Iran International channel reported that Gen. Qaani emphasized the "profound impact of the Islamic revolution in Iran on the global balance of power," stating that Iran played a pivotal role in shaping the region's dynamics.

He pointed to Iraq as an example of Iranian influence, comparing the current situation to the time of the American occupation.

General Qaani highlighted that while the initial governance was under a military ruler appointed by the Americans, Iraq's government has evolved to include a parliament, which he attributed to the strength of the culture of the Islamic revolution and resistance. The Channel added.

The prominent Iranian leader also discussed China's growing role, noting that it has started to assume roles previously dominated by the United States, particularly in the Middle East.

He stressed the need for Iran to find its place within this changing power structure and seize opportunities to expand its influence.

Commenting on the decline in US activity in the region, General Qaani stated that the Biden administration continues to step back from Middle East affairs. He reaffirmed Iran's stance of resistance against the United States, which Iran considers an "enemy."

The Iranian General expressed concerns about the United States attempting to dictate Iran's path. He asserted that Iran must determine its own direction, implying that the country will not be swayed by external pressures in shaping its regional policies and influence.