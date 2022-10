Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulates PM Muhammed Shia'a Al-Sudani for confirming the new government, hoping to boost the relations between Iraq and Iran

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament voted for confidence to a new 21-minister Cabinet, breaking a yearlong political stalemate.

The Cabinet headed by al-Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the Sadrist Movement.