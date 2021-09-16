Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran's MoFA: more talks are needed to cancel entry visas with Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-16T14:37:36+0000
Iran's MoFA: more talks are needed to cancel entry visas with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that scrapping the entry visas with Iraq deal is underway, indicating that Iranian pilgrims wishing to participate in the Arbaeen rituals in Iraq are allowed to enter the country via airports solely.

A press release issued by the Iranian Ministry said that further talks between Baghdad and Tehran shall be held in order to complete the legal proceedings of waiving the entry visa between the neighboring countries.

The Ministry asserted that the Iranian pilgrims wishing to participate in the Arbaeen anniversary shall obtain entry visas as usual, reiterating that the trips to Iraq are only allowed via air.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi agreed in Tehran earlier this month to cancel entry visas for their citizens through airports and speed up the rail link between their countries.

Al-Kadhimi stressed during a joint press conference with Raisi that Iraq is looking forward to the best relations with all neighbouring countries, including Iran, offering thanks to all those who stood by Iraq in the face of terrorist groups, stressing that Iran was the first to support Iraq in its war on terror.

He noted that Iraq supports Iran’s efforts to establish stability in the region.

He said Iraq and Iran are working to transform joint files.

Al-Kadhimi explained that he discussed with the Iranian President increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that “Iraq wants the best relations with all neighbouring countries and salvation from the consequences of the absurd wars and dictatorship, and the war against [Daesh]that befell Iraq.”

For his part, Raisi expressed his country’s satisfaction with the increase in the number of its visitors to the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein in Karbala on the 28th of this month, from 30,000 to 60,000 visitors, and said that Al-Kadhimi informed us of the cancellation of entry visas between Iraq and Iran.

related

Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 14:58:10
Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Iraqi authorities disclose the problems impeding the payment of financial dues to Iran

Date: 2021-07-07 16:05:02
Iraqi authorities disclose the problems impeding the payment of financial dues to Iran

New agreement and memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Iran to be signed soon

Date: 2021-04-10 18:58:11
New agreement and memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Iran to be signed soon

Iraq awaits Iran's cooperation to resolve mutual issues amid inaction from Tehran

Date: 2021-08-04 16:50:43
Iraq awaits Iran's cooperation to resolve mutual issues amid inaction from Tehran

Al-Shammari: declining levels of water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Turkey and Iran suspected

Date: 2021-05-09 10:20:56
Al-Shammari: declining levels of water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Turkey and Iran suspected

Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-21 10:28:08
Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

The exiled crown prince of Iran: Iran tarnished Iraq with misery and squalor

Date: 2021-02-14 20:49:49
The exiled crown prince of Iran: Iran tarnished Iraq with misery and squalor

Bracing for a possible Iranian-linked attack, U.S. officials warn “the threat streams are very real”

Date: 2020-12-30 19:03:00
Bracing for a possible Iranian-linked attack, U.S. officials warn “the threat streams are very real”