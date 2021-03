Shafaq News / Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday said that Iran's presence in Syria and Iraq is only to provide advice.

In a speech today, Khamenei said that Iran's presence in Syria and Iraq is for advisory support and not military, adding that Iran is present in the region at the request of the countries where Iran is.

On the Americans presence in the region, the Iranian leader stressed, “the Americans should leave Iraq and Syria quickly.. We have responsibilities, including recognizing the enemy and not surrendering to it.”