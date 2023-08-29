Iran's Interior Minister arrives in Baghdad for bilateral talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi landed in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A press release by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior conveyed, "Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari warmly welcomed his Iranian counterpart, Ahmed Vahidi, and his accompanying delegation, at Baghdad International Airport."

During this diplomatic visit, the Iranian minister and his delegation are scheduled to discuss various topics of mutual interest with their counterparts at the Iraqi Ministry of Interior to "foster bilateral cooperation and understanding."

The visit comes amid concerted efforts by the Iraqi authorities to secure the Arbaeen commemoration in which hundreds of thousands of Iranians arrive in the holy city of Karbala.

On Monday, the Iranian Interior Minister said many Arbaeen pilgrims have already departed from Iran, with nearly 2.5 million individuals entering Iraq to partake in the ceremonies.