Iran's IRGC claims responsibility for Erbil's missile attack

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on Erbil, the capital city of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on the city near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighbouring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

The IRGC said that it has targeted a "strategic centre of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGCofficers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.