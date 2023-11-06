Iran's IRGC, Hezbollah leaders meet to discuss supporting Iraqi factions

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed on Monday that leaders from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Lebanese party Hezbollah held a meeting at the "Qasem Soleimani Center" in the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal. The purpose of the meeting was to support the factions of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq." The observatory disclosed the names of these faction leaders.

According to the statement released by the observatory on its website, the meeting aimed to support the "Islamic Resistance" in Iraq and seek revenge for Gaza, as well as to support the Hamas movement.

Based on information obtained by the Syrian Observatory, this resistance was formed under the supervision of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to target US bases in northeastern Syria. Prominent leaders from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah were appointed to manage these operations, including Hajj Mohammed Al-Sharif, who serves as the leader of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. He coordinates operations and makes strategic decisions.

According to the Syrian Observatory, Hajj Hussein acts as the deputy commander and is responsible for training and military preparations for the group. Hajj Sajjad coordinates military operations and directs field elements, while Ali Al-Hakim oversees logistical affairs and provides necessary military supplies and equipment.

The factions of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carry out attacks using drones and rockets on military bases affiliated with the international coalition in Iraq and Syria. The Syrian Observatory states that most of these attacks originate from the cities of Al-Mayadeen, Al-Asharah, and the Al-Bukamal desert. It also notes that the operations are part of Iran's efforts to enhance its influence in the region and respond to American presence, intensifying amid ongoing regional tensions in Gaza.