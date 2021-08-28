Iran's Foreign Minister visits Soleimani's memorial in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited on Saturday the memorial at the site of the assassination of the former top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani and the leader of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Authority Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis near Baghdad Airport.

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, accompanied Amir-Abdollahian in this visit.

Soleimani was killed along with PMF Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad Airport.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein has received his Iranian Counterpart this morning at International Airport to participate in the Baghdad Conference.

Before leaving for Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian announced that Iran welcomes any regional initiative by Iraqi officials with the participation of countries in the region, adding, "It was necessary to invite Syria to this conference, as it is an important neighbor of Iraq."

He added, Iran is in contact with the Syrian leadership regarding the security and sustainable development of the region, and we will consult directly with Damascus on the Baghdad Conference and emphasize the vital role of the countries of the region on any initiative.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.

The French President Emmanuel Marcon, whose country is co-organizing the Summit, and delegations from Iran, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia arrived in Baghdad to participate in the Conference.