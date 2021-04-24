Iran's Foreign Minister to land in Iraq as a part of Regional trip

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will embark tomorrow, Sunday, on an official tour to Iraq and Qatar, flanked by a high-level delegation.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, quoted the Ministry's spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, saying that Zarif will convene with senior officials in both countries.

Khatibzadeh stated, "the visit to Qatar and Iraq would be part of developing relations and regional and trans-regional talks," According to IRNA.

In the same context, an Iranian diplomat revealed that a second round of the Iranian-Saudi negotiations will be held in the upcoming few days under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The former Iranian ambassador said that the talks would touch upon the Saudi claims about Iran's support to the Houthis, the situation in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Bahrain, and KSA's role in the JCPAO talks.

"Differences between the two countries are not few. We need plenty of time to explore those differences and reach an objective solution," the former ambassador stated.