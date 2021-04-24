Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran's Foreign Minister to land in Iraq as a part of Regional trip

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-24T08:52:48+0000
Iran's Foreign Minister to land in Iraq as a part of Regional trip

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will embark tomorrow, Sunday, on an official tour to Iraq and Qatar, flanked by a high-level delegation.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, quoted the Ministry's spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, saying that Zarif will convene with senior officials in both countries.

Khatibzadeh stated, "the visit to Qatar and Iraq would be part of developing relations and regional and trans-regional talks," According to IRNA.

In the same context, an Iranian diplomat revealed that a second round of the Iranian-Saudi negotiations will be held in the upcoming few days under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The former Iranian ambassador said that the talks would touch upon the Saudi claims about Iran's support to the Houthis, the situation in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Bahrain, and KSA's role in the JCPAO talks.

"Differences between the two countries are not few. We need plenty of time to explore those differences and reach an objective solution," the former ambassador stated.

related

Iranian economic delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-29 06:22:10
Iranian economic delegation arrives in Baghdad

Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

Date: 2020-10-03 11:33:13
Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

The Iranian Justice chief arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-08 17:30:03
The Iranian Justice chief arrives in Baghdad

“Iran cannot act with impunity”, Biden says

Date: 2021-02-27 05:51:01
“Iran cannot act with impunity”, Biden says

Iran is ready for Saudi-Iranian dialogue, Masjedi said

Date: 2020-12-05 16:28:02
Iran is ready for Saudi-Iranian dialogue, Masjedi said

A fear of US-Iran war on Iraqi lands

Date: 2020-09-02 09:57:17
A fear of US-Iran war on Iraqi lands

Iran expresses readiness to enhance defense and security cooperation with Iraq, Official

Date: 2021-04-13 20:25:36
Iran expresses readiness to enhance defense and security cooperation with Iraq, Official

Bracing for a possible Iranian-linked attack, U.S. officials warn “the threat streams are very real”

Date: 2020-12-30 19:03:00
Bracing for a possible Iranian-linked attack, U.S. officials warn “the threat streams are very real”