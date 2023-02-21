Iran’s Foreign Minister to discuss Baghdad’s initiative to solve problems with the US, sources

Shafaq News/ Political sources revealed that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive Baghdad within hours.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian top official would hold meetings with Iraqi seniors to discuss the mediation offered by Iraq to solve the outstanding problems between Tehran and Washington.

During his visit to the United States, the Iraqi foreign minister, Fuad Hussein suggested to mediate between the two sides and Washington welcomed the step. The sources added.