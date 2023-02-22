Iran's Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will meet with Iraq's President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the Parliament, during his visit to Baghdad.

Abdollahian, who arrived earlier today in Baghdad, will hold talks with his counterpart and discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and regional cooperation.

Iranian news outlets quoted Abdollahian saying, "there are deep talks between Tehran and senior Iraqi officials on prominent regional and international files, and we are in Baghdad to resume them."

Abdollahian added that Iraq's regional role of Iraq has become more important than even than ever.