Iran’s FM: talks with Riyadh in Baghdad are positive

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Both sides discussed issues of common interest, including the US sanctions on Tehran, Vienna talks, and Saudi-Iranian meetings in Baghdad.

Concerning the Vienna talks, the Iranian Official said that messaging between Iran and the United States was continuous through the EU representative. But, suddenly, the White House issued a resolution with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), aiming to make political concessions at the negotiating table.

"Iran has consistently called on the West to follow the path of diplomacy; a few days before the recent IAEA meeting, we represent a political plan for reaching a final agreement, but the US destructive behavior at the IAEA caused Iranians reactions."

"We increased our peaceful nuclear activity within the framework of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis).

Iranian top diplomat highlighted that Iran sees diplomacy as the best way to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement.

Amir-Abdollahian told the Iraqi Foreign Minister that the latest round of Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad is positive and welcomed the implementation of the outcomes of the negotiations.

Hussein, for his part, expressed satisfaction over the ongoing talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, confirming that the Iraqi government will facilitate this issue until direct negotiations are held between the two states' foreign ministers.

On the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iraqi Official reiterated that Iraq has always encouraged the US and Western countries to solve problems and lift sanctions.