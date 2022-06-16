Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran’s FM: talks with Riyadh in Baghdad are positive

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-16T16:32:39+0000
Iran’s FM: talks with Riyadh in Baghdad are positive

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Both sides discussed issues of common interest, including the US sanctions on Tehran, Vienna talks, and Saudi-Iranian meetings in Baghdad.

Concerning the Vienna talks, the Iranian Official said that messaging between Iran and the United States was continuous through the EU representative. But, suddenly, the White House issued a resolution with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), aiming to make political concessions at the negotiating table.

"Iran has consistently called on the West to follow the path of diplomacy; a few days before the recent IAEA meeting, we represent a political plan for reaching a final agreement, but the US destructive behavior at the IAEA caused Iranians reactions."

"We increased our peaceful nuclear activity within the framework of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis).

Iranian top diplomat highlighted that Iran sees diplomacy as the best way to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement.

Amir-Abdollahian told the Iraqi Foreign Minister that the latest round of Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad is positive and welcomed the implementation of the outcomes of the negotiations.

Hussein, for his part, expressed satisfaction over the ongoing talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, confirming that the Iraqi government will facilitate this issue until direct negotiations are held between the two states' foreign ministers.

On the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iraqi Official reiterated that Iraq has always encouraged the US and Western countries to solve problems and lift sanctions.

related

Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-27 19:07:20
Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Date: 2021-12-18 19:57:00
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Fuad Hussein: KSA and Iran signed an MoU, next round of talks will be diplomatic

Date: 2022-04-25 12:55:29
Fuad Hussein: KSA and Iran signed an MoU, next round of talks will be diplomatic

Iran and Saudi Arabia to convene again in Baghdad soon, Abdollahian says

Date: 2022-01-17 12:41:29
Iran and Saudi Arabia to convene again in Baghdad soon, Abdollahian says

Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Date: 2022-05-12 13:36:03
Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2022-02-04 16:58:50
Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Date: 2021-09-22 12:27:04
Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Iran-Saudi talks to be resumed this week in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-12 20:47:56
Iran-Saudi talks to be resumed this week in Baghdad