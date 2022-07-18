Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran's FM praises Iraq's efforts in promoting regional dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T13:38:18+0000
Iran's FM praises Iraq's efforts in promoting regional dialogue

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, commended on Monday Baghdad's role in promoting regional dialogue in order to strengthen stability, security and development in the region.

In a phone call, Abdollahian also appreciated Iraq's efforts and constructive role in the formation and promotion of regional dialogues in order to strengthen stability, security and development in the region, and stressed Iran's readiness to continue consultations and exchanging views with its Iraqi counterpart in order to pursue issues of common interest in bilateral and regional dimensions.

Fouad Hossein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, while congratulating his Iranian counterpart on occasion of Eid al-Adha and Ghadir, and referring to the presence of Iraq in the recent Jeddah Summit, shared his assessment of this meeting with Amir-Abdollahian.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq stated that the Iraqi government has conducted the talks and consultations necessary for regional cooperation at the Jeddah Summit, and that his country will continue its efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

(Iran Press)

related

US: we will respond to any Iranian attack on our forces

Date: 2020-12-21 05:44:00
US: we will respond to any Iranian attack on our forces

Iran's foreign minister: I stood where it is suitable for Iran

Date: 2021-08-30 22:16:41
Iran's foreign minister: I stood where it is suitable for Iran

Iran and Iraq initiate legal proceedings to prosecute al-Muhandis and Soleimani's killers

Date: 2021-11-25 12:28:38
Iran and Iraq initiate legal proceedings to prosecute al-Muhandis and Soleimani's killers

Government source denies closing the Mandali border crossing with Iran

Date: 2021-05-13 12:21:00
Government source denies closing the Mandali border crossing with Iran

Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Date: 2022-05-12 13:36:03
Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Iran announces readiness to help the Nasiriyah fire victims

Date: 2021-07-13 08:05:52
Iran announces readiness to help the Nasiriyah fire victims

The Quds force Commander arrived in Baghdad last night, source says

Date: 2021-06-13 12:56:33
The Quds force Commander arrived in Baghdad last night, source says

The US and Israel Prepare for Iranian Revenge

Date: 2021-01-05 21:36:24
The US and Israel Prepare for Iranian Revenge