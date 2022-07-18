Iran's FM praises Iraq's efforts in promoting regional dialogue

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, commended on Monday Baghdad's role in promoting regional dialogue in order to strengthen stability, security and development in the region.

In a phone call, Abdollahian also appreciated Iraq's efforts and constructive role in the formation and promotion of regional dialogues in order to strengthen stability, security and development in the region, and stressed Iran's readiness to continue consultations and exchanging views with its Iraqi counterpart in order to pursue issues of common interest in bilateral and regional dimensions.

Fouad Hossein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, while congratulating his Iranian counterpart on occasion of Eid al-Adha and Ghadir, and referring to the presence of Iraq in the recent Jeddah Summit, shared his assessment of this meeting with Amir-Abdollahian.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq stated that the Iraqi government has conducted the talks and consultations necessary for regional cooperation at the Jeddah Summit, and that his country will continue its efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

(Iran Press)