Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-18T19:57:00+0000
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a significant understanding to urgently move Tehran's ambassador in Yemen to Iran due to health conditions.

"An Iranian-Saudi understanding mediated by Baghdad resulted in moving the Iranian ambassador to Yemen on an Iraqi plane," Houthi spokesperson Muhammad Abdul Salam said on Twitter.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted, "The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Yemen was infected with the Coronavirus several days ago and needed urgent medical attention."

He added that "with the help of some countries in the region, the ambassador is being transferred to the country," praising the countries participating in this "humanitarian work."

related

Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Date: 2021-09-22 12:27:04
Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-27 19:07:20
Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-14 15:05:04
Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Iraq appoints a “high-ranking ambassador” to Iran

Date: 2020-10-01 10:48:18
Iraq appoints a “high-ranking ambassador” to Iran

Iran's foreign minister: I stood where it is suitable for Iran

Date: 2021-08-30 22:16:41
Iran's foreign minister: I stood where it is suitable for Iran

Iran "welcomes" dialogue with the KSA, Ministry spokesman says

Date: 2021-04-19 11:38:03
Iran "welcomes" dialogue with the KSA, Ministry spokesman says

Senior Iraqi military official visits Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-12-09 18:49:34
Senior Iraqi military official visits Saudi Arabia

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander visits Iraq

Date: 2020-12-23 10:28:04
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander visits Iraq