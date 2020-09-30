Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-30T18:58:08+0000
Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

Shafaq News / The Secretary of the Central Committee of Al-Arbaeen in Iran revealed on Wednesday that even if Iraq agrees to accept visitors, the Central Committee to Combat COVID-19 will not allow pilgrims to go to Iraq. 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed the approval of 1,500 pilgrims from every country whose citizens wish to fly to Iraq for Al-Arbaeen.

Ahmad Mohammadi Far, Secretary of the Central Committee for Al-Arbaeen, said in a statement reported by Fars News Agency, "we have not yet received any official announcement from the Iraqi government that the pilgrims will be accepted and an official notification is yet to be sent in this regard".

"Even if Iraq accepts the pilgrims, the National Committee to Combat Corona will not allow it and prevents any gathering or march; even heading to the borders is prohibited".

COVID-19 caseload in Iran has increased drastically early after its emergence. Iraq on the other hand was heavily influenced by this because of the strong mutual relations between the two countries. Concerns over further escalation of the situation rose as Al-Arbaeen approaches with millions of pilgrims prepare to influx to Iraq to commemorate the anniversary of Al-Arbaeen.


related

The Iranian consul in Baghdad: free visa will continue to be issued to Iraqi citizens

Date: 2020-08-23 14:39:28
The Iranian consul in Baghdad: free visa will continue to be issued to Iraqi citizens

Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

Date: 2020-10-03 11:33:13
Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

A fear of US-Iran war on Iraqi lands

Date: 2020-09-02 09:57:17
A fear of US-Iran war on Iraqi lands

Al-Abdal denies rumors about training by Iran

Date: 2020-09-10 18:35:10
Al-Abdal denies rumors about training by Iran

United Nations’ Plasschaert to visit Iran soon

Date: 2020-09-17 13:41:17
United Nations’ Plasschaert to visit Iran soon

Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 14:58:10
Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Date: 2020-09-26 09:18:35
Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

Date: 2020-07-31 09:44:23
Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis