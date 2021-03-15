Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran rejects the American accusations of the recent attacks on US bases in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-15T06:19:02+0000
Iran rejects the American accusations of the recent attacks on US bases in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran has rejected the accusations leveled against it by the United States of being behind the recent attacks on US bases in Iraq.

Iran’s representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Rawanji, stressed in a message sent on Monday to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the President of the Security Council, by blaming Iran for the incidents, "The American permanent representative to the United Nations tried to accuse Iran of supporting non-state armed groups in Iraq, which Tehran rejects.”

The Iranian diplomat said "Iran has not participated, directly or indirectly, neither by an entity or individual in any armed attack against America in Iraq."

“Allegations that it (Iran) participated explicitly or implicitly in an attack on US forces in Iraq are absolutely baseless and are considered illegal.” Rawanji added.

In the past years, the U.S. forces have been subjected to frequent attacks in Iraq, whether on their military bases or their embassy in Baghdad.

No one claims responsibility but Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

related

Iran gave Iraq the green light to remove the “undisciplined elements”

Date: 2020-12-26 08:44:23
Iran gave Iraq the green light to remove the “undisciplined elements”

Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Date: 2020-09-28 07:48:44
Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Mashhad

Date: 2021-01-12 05:50:04
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Mashhad

Iraq in the UN's "List of shame" for voting against Iran's condemnation of violating human rights

Date: 2020-11-19 10:14:36
Iraq in the UN's "List of shame" for voting against Iran's condemnation of violating human rights

Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

Date: 2020-07-31 09:44:23
Khamenei: US's assassination of Soleimani deepened the unity between Iranians and Iraqis

U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Target Iran-Backed factions

Date: 2021-02-26 05:48:08
U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Target Iran-Backed factions

Kuwaiti Newspaper: Iran might attack countries in the region from the Iraqi territories

Date: 2020-12-27 16:34:14
Kuwaiti Newspaper: Iran might attack countries in the region from the Iraqi territories

Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

Date: 2020-09-30 18:58:08
Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year