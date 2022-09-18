Iran rejects an Iraqi government without al-Sadr, KRG representative in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Tehran rejects a scenario of an Iraqi government that excludes the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nadhem Dabbagh said on Sunday.

Speaking to Iran's "al-Alam" TV channel, Dabbagh said, "Iran supports forming an inclusive Iraqi government that excludes nobody."

"Iran does not want the Kurds to back a Shiite party and exclude another. They are always adamant about forming a government that brings together all the parties," he continued, "they do not approve of any party, especially if it wants to create problems for the upcoming government."

"Tehran only seeks agreement and consensus. They want a government that brings together all the parties capable of forming a government, the Sadrist movement included."