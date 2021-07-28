Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Shafaq News/ A government source in Diyala reported today that Iran has reduced power supplies to the governorate to nearly 40%, due to the increased need for electricity in some areas of Iran.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The supply of the Diyala-Mirsad line of 400 megawatts has decreased to 150 megawatts or less, with supply interruptions, due to the Iranian side's need for electricity in some areas."

The source stressed that Diyala relies on the local system currently, to fairly amd continuously distribute electricity to administrative units."

The source denied that the Iranian line had been subjected to any attack recently.

Every now and then, the Diyala-Mirsad line cuts the power supply to Diyala for financial or technical reasons, or due to being subjected to sabotage or terrorist acts.