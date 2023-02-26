Iran ready to help Iraq achieve "independence" in military industry: defense minister

Shafaq News/ Iran's defense minister, Major-General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, on Sunday said his country is willing to share its expertise with Iraq to help it achieve "independence" and "self-sufficiency" in the military and defense industry.

Ashtiani's remarks came in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Thabet Mohammad Said Reda, who arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on an official visit yesterday, Friday.

"Iran and Iraq share a close geopolitical connection that encompasses national, religious, cultural, economic, and energy-related areas. We should cherish this connection as a factor of unity and solidarity between the two countries. It is a strong point that the enemies of both countries want to undermine," he said.

Ashtiani said that his country endorses Iraq's unity and integrity and aims to bolster its stability, security, development, and prosperity.

The Iranian defense minister deemed the presence of "secret and active terrorist groups and cells" in the Iraqi governorates near the borders with Iran as a "threat" to both countries.

"The need for military, intelligence, and security cooperation is more crucial than ever," he said.

"Past experiences have shown that the presence of foreign countries in any region of the world is often accompanied by insecurity and division. In our region, this presence aims to ensure the continued flow of energy and strengthen the security belt of the Zionist entity by creating artificial crises and sowing discord and conflicts among Islamic countries. Therefore, this presence is not at all for the reasons they claim: human rights, spreading democracy, and helping the people of the region," he explained.

"We are ready to help Iraq with our expertise to achieve independence and self-sufficiency in the defense industry," he concluded, "Iran's defense ministry leverages all its capabilities to endorse Iraq."

Reda thanked Iran for the "blood and weapons" it offered Iraq in its ongoing war against terrorism, echoing Ashtiani's statements on the "complementarity" of the ties between Baghdad and Tehran.

"If Iran is strong, Iraq is strong. If Iraq is strong, Iran is strong. This is a way to address challenges and resolve the region's problems," he added.

Reda said that Iraq can benefit from cooperation with Iran to achieve the quest of "rebuilding its armed forces after a long war with the Takfirist groups."

The Iraqi defense minister attached importance to enforcing the previously established agreements, stressing that his country looks forward to the next meeting of the Iraqi-Iranian joint committee.