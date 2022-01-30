Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran puts back power line supplying Diyala into service after three-week cut

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T08:57:02+0000
Iran puts back power line supplying Diyala into service after three-week cut

Shafaq News/ Power supply hours in Diyala "improved" with the Iranian side putting back the transmission lines into service, a local official in the governorate revealed on Sunday.

The local official told Shafaq News Agency, "Iran resumed the current in Khanaqin-Serpol Zahap (100 Megawatts) and Diyala-Meersad (400 Megawatts) after a three-week cut for causes related to the Iranian side."

"Power supply has improved in Diyala since today morning," the official said.

Earlier, a source from Diyala said that electric current via the transmission lines supplying the governorate from Iran had been cut for three weeks for unknown reasons, bringing down the power supply hours by 75%.

related

Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Date: 2021-04-30 15:32:42
Diyala calls for putting an end to archeological site's violations

Contract employees in Diyala Electoral Office organize a strike

Date: 2021-01-10 10:51:31
Contract employees in Diyala Electoral Office organize a strike

PMF member injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-10 21:26:52
PMF member injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Diyala police thwart a plan to blow up a power transmission tower

Date: 2021-06-29 17:05:42
Diyala police thwart a plan to blow up a power transmission tower

Five QRF fighters injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-27 10:11:23
Five QRF fighters injured in an explosion in Diyala

ISIS snipers fire on PMF checkpoint, wound a member of 24th brigade.

Date: 2021-05-29 06:50:46
ISIS snipers fire on PMF checkpoint, wound a member of 24th brigade.

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

PMF and Iraqi army launch a large-scale security operation in Diyala 

Date: 2021-11-13 05:59:34
PMF and Iraqi army launch a large-scale security operation in Diyala 