Iran puts back power line supplying Diyala into service after three-week cut

Shafaq News/ Power supply hours in Diyala "improved" with the Iranian side putting back the transmission lines into service, a local official in the governorate revealed on Sunday.

The local official told Shafaq News Agency, "Iran resumed the current in Khanaqin-Serpol Zahap (100 Megawatts) and Diyala-Meersad (400 Megawatts) after a three-week cut for causes related to the Iranian side."

"Power supply has improved in Diyala since today morning," the official said.

Earlier, a source from Diyala said that electric current via the transmission lines supplying the governorate from Iran had been cut for three weeks for unknown reasons, bringing down the power supply hours by 75%.