Iran praises the Iraqi role in the region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-24T08:29:34+0000
Iran praises the Iraqi role in the region

Shafaq News / a senior Iranian official praised on Monday Iraq’s role in achieving balance in the region, due to the strong relations it enjoys at the regional and international levels.

The Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament said in a statement, that the Iraqi delegation headed by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi met this morning in Tehran, the First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly, Amir Hussein Qadi Zadeh Hashemi, in the presence of the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed ways "enhancing trade exchange between the two countries, exchanging experiences on the legislative institutions levels, the Zionist attacks on Palestine and affirming Iraq’s clear and frank position in supporting the right of the Palestinian people.”

During the meeting, Iraq also appreciated the Iranian role in supporting a number of sectors, particularly the gas and electricity.

For its part, the Iranian official praised "the role of Iraq in achieving balance in the region due to the strong relations it enjoys at the regional and international levels."

The Iraqi parliamentary delegation headed by Al-Kaabi arrived in Tehran yesterday, Sunday, to participate in the Palestine Committee meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is scheduled to be held today, to discuss "the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and put an immediate end to the massacre and human genocide that Carried out by the Israeli aggression,” according to the statement.

